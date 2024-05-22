A Best-Selling Author in Mallorca

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 22 May 2024 • 21:04

Daniella has found happiness and purpose in Mallorca Credit: EWN

SWISS born, best-selling author, Daniella Schoch’s, journey to Mallorca was not just a geographical transition but a soulful transformation

Eight years ago, she embarked on a quest for clarity and guidance, seeking a sign that moving to Mallorca was the right path. In a moment of serendipity, she found her answer in an angel figurine purchased during a retreat in Rome – a symbol of happiness, echoing her innermost desires and affirming her decision to make the island her home.

Beyond Conditioning: Living Life on Your Own Terms

The paperback version of Daniella’s number 1 bestseller, ‘Beyond Conditioning: Living Life on Your Own Terms’ is now available on Amazon. “It’s an amazing feeling to hold the book in my hands!” Daniella explains, “And an even better feeling to be able to call myself a best-selling author!”

The book contains inspiring stories of overcoming conditioning that no longer serves us. At the heart of her philosophy lies the belief that we are powerful creators of our own destinies.

A decade ago, after three accidents in five months, Daniella was forced to look inwards – “Looking back now, it probably took me getting knocked over the head three times and being ripped out of my own hamster wheel, spending almost two years, only working part time, rehabilitating mobility and flexibility in my left arm, to realize that I had to do something. Something big. Something radical.”

The Pursuit of Authenticity

For Daniella, her relocation to Mallorca is a testament of resilience and the pursuit of authenticity. Despite the challenges of moving to a new country in her 40s, she found joy in shedding societal expectations and reconnecting with her true essence. It was a journey of self-discovery, peeling away layers of conditioning to reveal the fearless spirit that had long been dormant within her.

In Binissalem, amid the tranquillity of her garden and the company of her beloved rescue cats, she has found a home. It’s a place where she thrives, living life on her terms, and empowering others to do the same.