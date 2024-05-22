A surge in wolf packs in the Netherlands

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 22 May 2024 • 11:19

A lone wolf Credit: Amar Saleem, Pexels

There could be as many as 56 packs of wolves in the Netherlands in the near future, say local authorities.

Nine wolf packs currently inhabit the country and can increase by 23-56 per cent in the future, according to the WUR (Wageningen University and Research).

The research evaluated the types of landscapes which the wolves tend to choose, focusing on population density and climate. It is estimated that if significantly selective, the animals are likely to overtake the Veluwe region and southeastern Flevoland.

In another case, the wolves are likely to inhabit the entire northeast of the Netherlands, including Noord-Brabant.

The ecologist at the WUR, Dennis Lammertsma, explained that their choice “depends on all kinds of factors,” including the amount of children born. In their nature, the animals adapt easily, hence the difficulty to predict their future habitats.

Today, there are seven packs in the Veluwe, one in central Drenthe, and one in the border area of Friesland, Drenthe and Overjissel. The first wolf settled in the country in 2018. Since then, the number of wolf packs has grown to nine, with an average of five to nine wolves per pack.

While in 2020, the majority of Dutch residents stated to welcome the wolf packs, 42 per cent of the citizens are now concerned about their rapid expansion. The number of attacks on farm animals has increased, as well as the animals´ approach to people.

The European Commission is currently investigating whether the wolf´s protected status should be reconsidered, as the Ministry of Agriculture communicates with the local government about the associated risks.