Amazon’s silver-lined Cloud in Aragon

By Linda Hall •
Published: 22 May 2024 • 18:00
JORGE AZCON: Aragon president announces Amazon investment
Photo credit: Gobierno de Aragon
Amazon’s cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services (AWS) is spending €15.7 billion on its data centres in the Aragon region.
Three AWS installations that already exist in Huesca, El Burgo de Ebro and Villanueva de Gallego will be expanded, eventually making the region one of the most important technology hubs in Europe.
These began operations in 2022 following AWS’s three-year, €2.5 billion investment, which foresaw the creation of 1,300 full-time work contract over the following 10 years. This has now grown to 17,500 jobs, of which 6,800 will remain inside Aragon.
Amazon’s investment would have an impact of €21.6 billion on Spain’s gross domestic product (GDP), with a “colossal” €12.9 billion of that sum swelling Aragon’s own GDP, regional president Jorge Azcon said.
This was the equivalent of more than 30 per cent of Aragon’s GDP which in late 2022 – the last year with available figures – stood at €41.76 billion,
