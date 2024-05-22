An Enduring Royal Romance

By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 22 May 2024 • 20:43
An enduring romance of 20 years
Credit: Facebook
MAY 22, marked two decades of marriage for King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain. The couple has maintained an annual tradition of summer visits to Mallorca.
Special moments have marked their time in Mallorca. Their first joint appearance was for the Easter mass on April 11, 2004. Following their wedding in May 2004, the couple enjoyed their first shared summer holiday on the island, staying at the Son Vent residence, adjacent to the Marivent Palace. This continued to be their summer residence until they ascended to the throne in 2014.
During their early vacations, the couple enjoyed strolling through the old town of Ciutat, sailing, and attending concerts by singer-songwriter Jaume Anglada, a friend of the King.
In May 2005, the couple announced Queen Letizia’s pregnancy, just a day before a visit to Mallorca. As their family grew, beautiful official portraits were taken at Marivent.
In July 2023, King Felipe, Queen Letizia and their two daughters posed for family photographs at the Jardines de Alfabia. During this trip the Queen presided over the closing ceremony of the Atlandia Mallorca Film Festival.
As the couple celebrate their 20th anniversary, their enduring presence in Mallorca remains a testament to their commitment to tradition and family
