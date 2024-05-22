By Anna Ellis •
Published: 22 May 2024 • 8:56
Bumps in the air: The reality of turbulence on flights. Image: Mario Hagen / Shutterstock.com.
Fatalities and serious injuries from turbulence are fortunately very rare.
Flight crews often predict bad weather and rough air in advance and are trained to handle the effects.
“Turbulence fatalities on commercial flights are fortunately very rare,” Dr. Paul Williams, Professor of Atmospheric Science at the University of Reading, told Euronews Travel.
He explained that turbulence can be caused by storms, mountains, and strong air currents called jet streams.
Clear-air turbulence, however, is particularly challenging because it doesn’t appear on the flight deck’s weather radar and is caused by small-scale eddies too localised for most weather models to predict accurately.
According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), turbulence is the leading cause of non-fatal injuries to passengers and crew.
However, severe injuries and deaths on large aircraft are uncommon.
Between 2009 and 2021, 146 passengers and crew were seriously injured in turbulence incidents, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
John Strickland, a general aviation expert, told the BBC, “It is not for nothing that airlines recommend keeping seat belts loosely fastened throughout a flight, be it long or short.”
Flight attendants, who spend more time on their feet than passengers, are particularly vulnerable to turbulence-related injuries.
They are 24 times more likely to be seriously injured than passengers.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.