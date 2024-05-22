By Anna Ellis • Published: 22 May 2024 • 11:33

Champions of the court: Pinoso Athletic Futsal women's team. Image: Ayuntamiento de Pinoso.

The Pinoso Athletic Futsal youth women’s team was crowned regional champion of the Lliga Valenta.

The Costa Blanca team defeated the Futsal Futur Vilamarxant team 3-0 in a match held at the municipal pavilion of Burriana on May 19.

Futsal Facts

Futsal is a football-based game played on a hard court, similar to a basketball court, and is smaller than a football pitch.

It is mainly played indoors and shares similarities with five-a-side football and indoor football.

The Pinoso team had strong support from their fans, who travelled in large numbers by bus, chartered by the Pinoso City Council.

Upon their return to Pinoso, the team’s bus was escorted by the Local Police to the Sports Pavilion.

There, the first deputy mayor, Silvia Verdú, and the mayor of Sports, José Ángel Pérez, personally congratulated the players.