By Anna Ellis •
Published: 22 May 2024 • 11:33
Champions of the court: Pinoso Athletic Futsal women's team. Image: Ayuntamiento de Pinoso.
The Pinoso Athletic Futsal youth women’s team was crowned regional champion of the Lliga Valenta.
The Costa Blanca team defeated the Futsal Futur Vilamarxant team 3-0 in a match held at the municipal pavilion of Burriana on May 19.
Futsal is a football-based game played on a hard court, similar to a basketball court, and is smaller than a football pitch.
It is mainly played indoors and shares similarities with five-a-side football and indoor football.
The Pinoso team had strong support from their fans, who travelled in large numbers by bus, chartered by the Pinoso City Council.
Upon their return to Pinoso, the team’s bus was escorted by the Local Police to the Sports Pavilion.
There, the first deputy mayor, Silvia Verdú, and the mayor of Sports, José Ángel Pérez, personally congratulated the players.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.