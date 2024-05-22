Finland flies on its 60th anniversary

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 May 2024 • 16:12

Finnair Airbus A321-200 Photo: Wikimedia CC / Raimond Spekking

Finnair is increasing its commitment to Malaga and has made it the destination with the most flights in Spain, with eleven a week. The Finnish airline has increased its capacity by 17 per cent for summer 2024, a year when it celebrates 60 years connecting Finland with the Costa del Sol.

Finnair’s Director for Europe, Javier Roig, said that the connections with Malaga are “better” than those offered by the company with Madrid and Barcelona – a daily flight in winter and summer – and added that Malaga airport is the “milestone in capacity” in Spain this year.

The increase in seats on the route to Malaga compared to 2019, considered a benchmark year in the airline industry, is due to the use of larger aircraft, Airbus A321 with 200 seats, and the increase in weekly frequencies.

Among the reasons for the company’s commitment to Malaga is the existence of the large Finnish population – around 8,000 residents – in Fuengirola. “In Finland there is a demand for sun and Finns adore Spain, except for the strange late meal times”, said Roig.

In addition to summer season from April to October, in winter the company will connect Malaga with Helsinki with ten weekly flights, and is working to reschedule flight timesso that customers do not have to travel at night.

The airline first landed in Malaga in 1964, on a flight that also made stops in Frankfurt, Copenhagen and Barcelona, and since then has maintained the route as one of the key hubs in the Spanish market.