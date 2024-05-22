By Anna Ellis • Published: 22 May 2024 • 14:44

Historical rebirth: Elche unveils the restored Hort del Xocolater oasis. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

Elche has proudly opened the historic Hort del Xocolater, a significant orchard adjacent to the Municipal Park and the Altamira Palace.

The area spans over 9,000 square metres.

In March, an agreement was signed to temporarily transfer the use of the orchard’s gardens to the city.

This agreement allows the public to enjoy the space for cultural and social events organised by the Council.

Initially set for three years, the agreement is subject to extension.

Comprehensive Reform

The comprehensive reform of the Hort del Xocolater included pruning palm trees and replacing specimens, as specified in the pruning document of the Municipal Park.

The electrical installation was renovated to illuminate all the orchard’s street lamps, which were repainted and upgraded to LED technology.

Additionally, two new access points were created to connect the orchard with the Municipal Park near the hermitage of Mare de Déu.

This hermitage was restored, as was the Virgin’s image which Sánchez Lozano crafted in the 1950s.

The hermitage’s fountain has been upgraded, access doors repainted, and the porch of the orchard’s main house reformed.