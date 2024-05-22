Hospital praised for Hepatitis C work

By John Smith • Published: 22 May 2024 • 17:58

Presentation of Certificate of Excellence Credit: Torrecárdenas University Hospital

The Torrecárdenas University Hospital in Almeria City is the first hospital in Spain to be formally recognised for its research into Hepatitis C.

Certificate of Excellence

A special Certificate of Excellence was presented to Manuel Vida Managing Director of the Hospital on May 19 by the President of the Spanish Association for the Study of the Liver (AEHH), Dr. Manuel Romero, thanks to the hospital’s work being undertaken to try to eliminate Hepatitis C.

The document explaining the procedure for dealing with this viral infection is also endorsed by the Spanish Society of Digestive Pathology (SEPD), the Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology (SEIMC) and the Viral Hepatitis Study Group (GEHEP).

One of the most successful hepatitis C screening projects carried out by the Torrecárdenas University Hospital is screening in the Accident and Emergency Department, a project that began in 2021, which has allowed more than 18,000 patients to be screened and to diagnose more than 70 with having the infection enabling their treatment and cure.