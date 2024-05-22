Hospitality rules in Mojacar

By John Smith •
Published: 22 May 2024
Students and guests of the Hospitality School
Credit: Facebook
It is no secret that the economies of towns like Mojacar benefit considerably from tourism but to keep at the forefront, quality and service must be impeccable.
Obtaining well trained and committed staff has been a problem over the years but Mojacar is implementing a new, dual vocational training scheme ensuring that those who qualify from the training are shown to be expert in culinary and restaurant service skills.
An open day was held at the Rey Alabez secondary school to explain the programme which not only sees learning in the classroom but also sees the students undertaking regular ‘work experience’ from the start and over the duration of the two year course.
The mayors of Mojacar, Los Gallardos and Turre attended the open day accompanied by councillors from various municipalities as well as representatives of the Levante hospitality sector’s most important businesses.
Among the main aims of this dual training are analysing and identifying the needs of the area to orientate students regarding the needs of the area, ensuring ideal training which it is expected will lead to employment.
Following this explanatory day, the Hospitality School students offered a cocktail to the open-day guests, made by them in the centre’s kitchens.
