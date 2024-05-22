Italy’s first erotic restaurant opens in Milan

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Voglia, Milan's 'erotic' restaurant
It promises “an unprecedented culinary and artistic experience, celebrating passion in all its forms”.
Voglia, Italy’s first ‘erotic restaurant’, has opened in the heart of Milan’s Porta Venezia. It is the brainchild of entrepreneurs Claudia Mangano and Stefano Vaccaro who have created “an ode to elegance and sensuality, where every detail is designed to stimulate the senses and enchant the soul”.
Walls and furnishings with erotically inspired images, dishes with ambiguous and alluring names, even a private area with spicy games. This is Voglia Milan’s newest gastronomic experience and Italy’s first erotic restaurant.
The room features a fusion of luxury and suggestive elements, with a combination of brass, red and pink velvet; even the wallpaper has an erotic design. The custom-made plates depict elements and positions from the Kama Sutra.
The menu has been created, “to seduce the senses and ignite passion”, it features predominantly fish and shellfish dishes and the names of the dishes are deliberately ambiguous: ‘Carne Fresca’ (fresh meat) is a beef carpaccio with cream of ginger carrot and spring onion; ‘Juicy’ a lamb loin with courgettes and honey, and ‘Meat Me’ a beef fillet with gremolada, black truffle and fondant leek.
Open every evening from Tuesday to Sunday, Voglia offers a varied and engaging live performance programme: Retro Burlesque, Old Circus, fire dancers and snake shows are just some of the shows that will add a touch of theatricality and entertain at dinner.
