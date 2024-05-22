July 4 looks likely date for General Election

By John Smith •
July 4 confirmed as election date
The PM criticised Labour, saying “I don’t know what they offer – and in truth, I don’t think you do either”.
Sunak says on 5 July – the day after the election – either he or Sir Keir Starmer will be prime minister, and accuses his rival of doing anything to achieve power.
Over the next few weeks, Sunak says he will fight for every vote.
“I will prove to you a Conservative government led by me will not put our economic stability at risk,” Sunak added.
As Conservatives Ministers streamed into Downing Street to be briefed by the Prime Minister it looked as if a General Election would be announced.
A little like Pedro Sánchez, an early and unexpected election, soon after poor local elections results seemed to be on the cards.
Due to give a press statement on May 22 which was delayed due to heavy rain, outside 10 Downing Street, Rishi Sunak was expected to confirm that he had chosen July 4 as the date for the election.
No doubt supporters of opposition favourites the Labour Party will not let the fact that this date is also known world wide as Independence Day pass without comment.
At long last all British passport holders over the age of 18 who live overseas will have the chance to place their vote in a British General Election.
With a number of defections from the Government, poor showing in the polls and a general feeling of dissatisfaction with his leadership, it’s a brave move but as the IMF seems to feel that economy is recovering perhaps this is as good a time as ever for him to take the chance.
