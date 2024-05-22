MABS Mazarron: Par for purpose

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 22 May 2024 • 18:18

Golf Day Success Images: MABS Mazarron

THE MABS Mazarron Cancer Support Foundation recently organised its first Charity Golf Day of 2024, held at the Camposol Club de Golf. The event, sponsored by Currencies Direct, Los Amigos, Premier Health Care (PHC), and Sunshine Golf, was a resounding success, thanks to the efforts of the dedicated volunteers that organised the event itself and for their contribution in selling raffle tickets.

Impressive Fundraising Results

The fundraiser garnered an impressive total of €1030, which will be directly utilised by MABS Cancer Support Foundation to provide practical assistance and support to individuals in the local community who have been diagnosed with cancer, as well as their families.

Showcasing Community Spirit and Commitment

The event not only showcased community spirit but also highlighted the commitment of people and businesses to rallying behind a noble cause. Through such initiatives, the MABS Cancer Support Foundation continues its vital mission of offering assistance and comfort to those facing the challenges of cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Importance of Collective Efforts in Cancer Support

The success of the Charity Golf Day highlights the importance of collective efforts in making a meaningful difference in the lives of cancer patients and their loved ones. For more information about the support provided by MABS see the website mabscancerfoundation.org. To keep up with their upcoming events see their social media pages.

