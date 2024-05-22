‘Made in Italy’ cars are actually produced in Morocco

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 May 2024 • 14:38

The Fiat Topolino (made in Morocco) Photo: Facebook /Fiat

First, the Alfa Romeo Milano had to be renamed now, 134 Fiat Topolino cars are being held up at customs.

Production of many Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Lancia models have been moved offshore. For example, the Lancia Ypsilon is assembled in Figueruelas (Zaragoza), the Alfa Romeo Junior in Poland and the Fiat Topolino in Morocco.

The Fiat Topolino cars were seized on May 15 in the port of Livorno. They were arriving from a factory in Morocco and the customs agents detained them on account of the ‘Made in Italy‘ law.

This is the same law that was used by the Minister of Industry, Adolfo Urso, to make Alfa Romeo change the name Milano to Junior. According to Italian media, the reason for seizing these Topolino cars is to avoid “misleading symbols”.

The problem was created by a small sticker on the cars, which depicts the Italian flag and is misleading according to the authorities, as consumers could think they are buying a car made in Italy when in fact it is produced in Morocco.

The law protecting ‘Made in Italy’ specifies that importing and exporting goods for commercial purposes with descriptions or labels that are misleading as to their Italian origin is punishable under the Italian penal code. In other words, it is a criminal offence to try to sell a product as Italian without it being produced in Italy.