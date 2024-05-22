Mari-Gold Standard

By Shannon Salvatore •
Marigold Home Care, a beacon of comfort and support for the elderly, recently attended the Forum Mare Nostrum in L’Alfaz del Pi with their first presentation.
Despite the apprehension of the unstable weather, the event was a resounding success, no amount of rain could dim the brilliance of the organisation’s services throughout the Costa Blanca region.
At the Marigold Lodge residents can spend their time in a private room or studio flat, surrounded by an array of serene and beautiful gardens, whilst dining on freshly cooked food every day. Not only is this something to look forward to, but they also offer services such as light housekeeping, laundry, hygiene assistance, and even down to running errands.
Not only that but if you need assistance with your normal day-to-day or more intensive care and support, Marigold’s dedicated team is fully capable and able to provide the support needed to enhance the quality of life for you or your loved one with their 24-hour care.
For more information, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Marigold Home Care at +34 634 30 84 12 / 966 58 05 82 or you can email them at info@marigoldcare.es or visit their website www.marigoldcare.es
