By Anna Ellis • Published: 22 May 2024 • 19:09

Milk of human kindness: Donations power progress for premature Elche infants. Image: evso / Shutterstock.com

Over the past seven years, the General Hospital of Elche has made significant strides in aiding the development of 300 premature infants, with 69 benefitting from the programme last year alone.

This progress is attributed to the generous donations of breast milk from other mothers.

The Neonatology department of the public health centre shared this information, coinciding with World Breastmilk Donation Day on May 19, underscoring the growing support for this cause among proud contributors.

Since 2022, the General University Hospital of Elche has operated its own Milk Bank for two years.

This initiative allows for better management of resources and the careful selection of donors.

Primary Recipients

The primary recipients of these donations are premature newborns born at less than 32 weeks and weighing under 1,500 grams.

Currently, 65 registered donor mothers support new mothers and infants at the General Hospital and contribute an additional 54 litres of breast milk to the bank.

Moreover, another 70 litres were utilised to aid premature babies from Elche.