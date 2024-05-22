By Anna Ellis •
Published: 22 May 2024 • 19:09
Milk of human kindness: Donations power progress for premature Elche infants. Image: evso / Shutterstock.com
Over the past seven years, the General Hospital of Elche has made significant strides in aiding the development of 300 premature infants, with 69 benefitting from the programme last year alone.
This progress is attributed to the generous donations of breast milk from other mothers.
The Neonatology department of the public health centre shared this information, coinciding with World Breastmilk Donation Day on May 19, underscoring the growing support for this cause among proud contributors.
Since 2022, the General University Hospital of Elche has operated its own Milk Bank for two years.
This initiative allows for better management of resources and the careful selection of donors.
The primary recipients of these donations are premature newborns born at less than 32 weeks and weighing under 1,500 grams.
Currently, 65 registered donor mothers support new mothers and infants at the General Hospital and contribute an additional 54 litres of breast milk to the bank.
Moreover, another 70 litres were utilised to aid premature babies from Elche.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.