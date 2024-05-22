News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 22 May 2024 • 17:17

Image: Shutterstock/Krakenimages.com

Helping Hands

THE Axarquia Animal Rescue charity shop in Torre del Mar is on the lookout for some volunteers. There are various four and two-hour shifts available. If you are interested call Liz on 657 293 663.

Boxfit Over 60s

TORREFITNEZ in Torre del Mar is hosting boxfit classes for over 60s. They will take place on the beach and they begin on Jue 277 at 9.30 am. For more information email susan.rattee@gmail.com or call 0044 7903 730482.

Artisan Market

An artisan market Mercado Portvelis will take place on Sunday, May 26 in Velez-Malaga at the Mercado San Francisco. It will offer food produce, art, and other artisan products, and some outlet stands.

Trapiche Market

TRAPICHE Market is held at Jardines del Trapiche on Carretera de Benamargosa every Tuesday from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm. They have a sale on English language books until the end of May, all new books half half-price. Don’t miss out!

Public Plea

JOSÉ Pino, spokesperson for AxSí in Vélez-Málaga, visited Chilches pueblo to present a proposal for public transport in an upcoming council session. He highlighted the residents’ lack of essential services and transportation, emphasising the need for improved daily life. Despite previous rejections, AxSí persists in advocating for this initiative.

With the recent electoral success of Lupiáñez, who pledged to address these issues, there’s renewed hope for its approval. Pino urged Lupiáñez’s party to honour their promises and support the proposal, stressing its crucial role in enhancing the community’s quality of life.

Nerja Upgrade

THE Provincial Council has granted €235,000 for infrastructure projects in Nerja and Maro. The Nerja Local Council will use this funding through the 2024 Municipal Economic Assistance Plan (PAEM), as announced by Mayor José Alberto Armijo. This plan, proposed by Finance Councillor Ángela Díaz, includes several key projects.

Improvements will be made to the Joaquín Herrera school’s patio, located by the Chillar River, and accessibility enhancements will take place at the intersection of Calle Doctor Ferrán and Calle Las Dunas Street. Additionally, the wall and railing of Maro’s main square will be repaired, and upgrades to the water supply network are planned.

Mayor Armijo expressed gratitude for the Provincial Council’s support, noting that this funding reflects a strong commitment to the development and well-being of Nerja and Maro. These projects aim to enhance residents’ quality of life and beautify important areas in the area.

Budget Boost

THE Vélez-Málaga City Council’s government team unveiled the definitive agreement for the 2024 budget. At a staggering €127 million, these budgets mark the highest figure in the history of the area, reflecting a 15 per cent increase over the previous year. It’s a clear commitment to enhancing the locality, with significant boosts in various areas.

The increased investment in cleaning (€2.5 million more than last year) and security (creating new positions for the Local Police) highlights the government’s dedication to improving living standards. Doubling the investment in population centres demonstrates a focus on community welfare. Moreover, substantial funding for elderly care and educational facilities highlights their commitment to social well-being.

The budget’s presentation by Hacienda Councillor Manuel Gutiérrez and Councillor David Vilches emphasises the consensus behind these investments. This budget reflects a firm commitment to municipal growth, prioritising essential needs and long-term projects alike.

Nordic Friendship

LOS Nórdicos Almuñécar, a non-profit association, promotes social interaction through various activities aimed at promoting mutual understanding and friendship between Spaniards and Nordic people. With a focus on reflecting the diverse Nordic cultures, the association actively takes part in community events like Associations’ Day in Majuelo Park.

Scheduled for May 25, from 11 am to 6 pm, this event invites various associations to showcase their work. Los Nórdicos is honoured to participate, thanks to an invitation from the municipality. Visitors can learn about the association’s mission and indulge in delicious ‘Swedish’ waffles, the proceeds of which support Madres Solas (Single Mothers).

For those interested in joining the association or learning about upcoming events, email almunecar@losnordicos.com or check out the website losnordicos.com. Join Los Nórdicos Almuñécar in building bridges and encouraging cultural exchange!

