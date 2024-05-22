By Anna Ellis • Published: 22 May 2024 • 9:05

Orihuela's ancient fortress: Castle-Alcazaba and historic walls. Image: Comunitat Valenciana.

The Castle and the Walls of Orihuela offer a glimpse into the city’s history during its Andalusian era, revealing fascinating details about this Alicante municipality.

Perched atop Monte de San Miguel in Orihuela, the Castle-Alcazaba is a medieval fortress that speaks volumes about the history of this Vega Baja region.

This pre-Caliphate structure underwent numerous modifications over time until its destruction in 1709 during the War of Succession.

Castle Remnants

Today, the remnants of the castle are classified as Historical Ruins and designated as an Asset of Cultural Interest.

The upper area of the castle is occupied by the citadel, which once served as the seat of political and military power.

Below it, a series of towers delineate the albacar, an enclosure used for livestock and defence.

Additional Towers

Additional towers are situated around the seminary, and a network of walls and towers connects the citadel to the city walls.

The walls of Orihuela stretch from Mount San Miguel to the Segura River, enclosing the original core of the city.

Today, only a few disconnected sections remain, such as the two towers at the end of Torreta Street, the Embergoñes Tower, the section near the Wall Museum, and several scattered towers on the mountain.

Despite much of the castle and walls being destroyed in wars and conflicts, visitors can still explore the surviving remains.

The castle was once renowned as “one of the strongest and most beautiful castles,” according to Chancellor Ayala, and its historical significance continues to captivate those who visit.