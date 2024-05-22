Palma’s Art Scene

By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 22 May 2024 • 21:19
Casal Solleric, Palma
Credit: Facebook
Palma’s vibrant art scene is highlighted by two notable venues: Es Baluard and Casal Solleric.
Es Baluard, a modern and contemporary art museum, is nestled within the city walls, offering panoramic views of the Old Town, marina, and bay. Visitors can explore a permanent collection of over 600 works from the 19th century to today, featuring masterpieces by Miro and Picasso. The museum also hosts temporary exhibitions and activities.
Established by Pilar and Joan Miro, Es Baluard includes their former home, a gallery, museum, and sculpture garden. It serves as a centre of contemporary artistic creation, showcasing Joan Miro’s studio, materials, and tools, while also encouraging new talent.
Casal Solleric, located along the elegant Passeig del Born, is a restored baroque palace from the mid 18th century. It functions as an art centre with a dynamic program of contemporary art and photography exhibitions. This historical venue, set amid the boutiques and cafes of Passeig de Born, continues its tradition of nurturing artistic expression.
