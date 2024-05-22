Random weather in Ireland

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 May 2024 • 14:46

Rain on the streets of Dublin Photo: Shutterstock / Mirelaro

Met Éireann, the Irish National Meteorological Service and the leading provider of weather information for Ireland, has admitted to randomly generating forecasts.

Ireland’s weather is unpredictable although at some point, today, tomorrow or the day after, you could be pretty sure that it’s more than likely going to rain. The people of the emerald isle though, could reasonably have expected to depend on an accurate weather forecast.

However, in a recent statement reported in ‘Meanwhile in Ireland’, Met Éireann admitted to randomly generating the forecast. A spokesperson stated, “In the new era of artificial intelligence, we decided this would be the most efficient way to predict the weather forecast in Ireland”.

Met Éireann doesn’t have a five-star record when it comes to correctly forecasting the weather, even when they weren’t “guessing”. But, no matter how badly they got it wrong, they have always been given the benefit of the doubt and the irish public acknowledged that you can’t always get it right.

Anyone’s guess!

However, following the admission from the National Meteorological Service, that same public has been voicing disappointment and anger on social media. Especially as it transpired that they have been randomly generating the weather forecast for several years without anybody realising.

The same spokesperson from Met Éireann said, “When it comes to the weather in Ireland, sure, it’s anyone’s guess. We’ve been getting it wrong all these years, so what’s the difference?”.