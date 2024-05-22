Recent news in brief from Almeria

By John Smith • Published: 22 May 2024 • 7:10

Antas councillors delivered recycling containers Credit: Antas Council

Catch up with some of the shorter news stories that have taken place in Almeria Province

Recycling Day

To highlight the importance of recycling the Antas Council arranged to present a number of special paper and plastic containers to the local college.

Councillors Maria Jesús Aznar and Felix Rodriguez, chose that particular date because it coincided with International Recycling Day.

They hoped that by making this a public statement, they would help to foster environmental awareness and promote sustainable practices among young people.

Recycling company Ecoembes, has made these containers available so that students and teachers can properly separate paper and plastic waste, making it easier for recycling.

Adopted Son

The late teacher Francisco Maldonado Sánchez has been granted the Cuevas del Almanzora municipality’s highest honour for someone who was not born in the town and he is now recorded as an Adopted Son.

Sunday market

If you enjoy a visit to a street market then there’s good news for those who gravitate towards the Sunday market in Vicar as the council is undertaking work to refurbish the area to give stall holders and visitors a better experience.

Stop thief

Officers from the Adra Local Police managed to stop an attempted theft after stopping an individual who was spotted walking with a motorbike which it transpired he had stolen from a nearby garage.

Multimedia spots

In a bid to promote tourism , the Huercal-Overa Council will be investing in the creation of a range of digital tools ideal to use as multimedia content to improve visitor experiences by sharing information about the town’s attractions.

Food Aid

Although many people have found that they are able to cope with inflation and find work there are still many vulnerable families in Spain.

Recognising this, the Mojacar Council introduced a programme known as ‘shopping basket vouchers’ whereby those who met certain conditions could receive vouchers to allow them to purchase basic foodstuffs and hygiene products.

The closing date was May 15 but it has been reported that this has now been extended until Tuesday May 28.