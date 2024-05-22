Recent news in brief from Almeria

By John Smith •
Published: 22 May 2024 • 7:10
Antas councillors delivered recycling containers
Credit: Antas Council
Catch up with some of the shorter news stories that have taken place in Almeria Province
To highlight the importance of recycling the Antas Council arranged to present a number of special paper and plastic containers to the local college.
Councillors Maria Jesús Aznar and Felix Rodriguez, chose that particular date because it coincided with International Recycling Day.
They hoped that by making this a public statement, they would help to foster environmental awareness and promote sustainable practices among young people.
Recycling company Ecoembes, has made these containers available so that students and teachers can properly separate paper and plastic waste, making it easier for recycling.
The late teacher Francisco Maldonado Sánchez has been granted the Cuevas del Almanzora municipality’s highest honour for someone who was not born in the town and he is now recorded as an Adopted Son.
If you enjoy a visit to a street market then there’s good news for those who gravitate towards the Sunday market in Vicar as the council is undertaking work to refurbish the area to give stall holders and visitors a better experience.
Officers from the Adra Local Police managed to stop an attempted theft after stopping an individual who was spotted walking with a motorbike which it transpired he had stolen from a nearby garage.
In a bid to promote tourism , the Huercal-Overa Council will be investing in the creation of a range of digital tools ideal to use as multimedia content to improve visitor experiences by sharing information about the town’s attractions.
Although many people have found that they are able to cope with inflation and find work there are still many vulnerable families in Spain.
Recognising this, the Mojacar Council introduced a programme known as ‘shopping basket vouchers’ whereby those who met certain conditions could receive vouchers to allow them to purchase basic foodstuffs and hygiene products.
The closing date was May 15 but it has been reported that this has now been extended until Tuesday May 28.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.