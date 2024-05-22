By Anna Ellis •
Published: 22 May 2024 • 13:00
Reviving nature's path: Orihuela's restoration of Punta de la Glea. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.
Orihuela has started repair work on the pedestrian path in the Punta de la Glea micro-reserve.
The Councillor for the Environment, Noelia Grao, highlighted the importance of these repairs to ensure the safety of pedestrians and visitors while preserving the micro-reserve’s natural environment.
The councillor pointed out that the path had been in poor condition, with a deteriorated fence, overturned and broken posts, and visible holes.
The repair work involves reattaching steps that have detached from the path’s access points, filling and compacting holes, replacing and repairing wooden fence posts, and replacing the rope used for the fence.
Additionally, it includes repairing holes and trimming branches that encroach on the path and obstruct movement.
The councillor emphasised that this path, located in a unique coastal enclave, has been attracting an increasing number of visitors.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
