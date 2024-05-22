Search and Rescue helicopter success

By John Smith •
Published: 22 May 2024 • 12:33
Visit to Search and Rescue Base Almeria Airport
Credit: Subdelegation Almeria X
Since the Maritime Rescue air base located at Almería Airport, has been operational, the helicopter and crew have rescued almost 2,000 people in Almeria waters.
The subdelegate of the Spanish Government, José María Martín, accompanied by the maritime captain of Almeria, José Aranda and by the head of the Maritime Rescue Control Center, José Manuel Allegue, visited the search and rescue (SAR) air base to get a better understanding of the work it undertakes.
The SAR team has the crew and equipment necessary to perform all missions which may include rescues by winch or landing on sea shore, extinguishing fires or undertaking surveillance at the request of other organisations.
Whilst saving of lives is the most important job of those at the base, they also concentrate on removing potentially dangerous pieces of floating flotsam and jetsam.
There are five teams each with four crew members operating in rotation and the service is contracted out to the Avincis company.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.