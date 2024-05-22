Search and Rescue helicopter success

By John Smith • Published: 22 May 2024 • 12:33

Visit to Search and Rescue Base Almeria Airport Credit: Subdelegation Almeria X

Since the Maritime Rescue air base located at Almería Airport, has been operational, the helicopter and crew have rescued almost 2,000 people in Almeria waters.

Search and Rescue

The subdelegate of the Spanish Government, José María Martín, accompanied by the maritime captain of Almeria, José Aranda and by the head of the Maritime Rescue Control Center, José Manuel Allegue, visited the search and rescue (SAR) air base to get a better understanding of the work it undertakes.

The SAR team has the crew and equipment necessary to perform all missions which may include rescues by winch or landing on sea shore, extinguishing fires or undertaking surveillance at the request of other organisations.

Saving lives at sea

Whilst saving of lives is the most important job of those at the base, they also concentrate on removing potentially dangerous pieces of floating flotsam and jetsam.

There are five teams each with four crew members operating in rotation and the service is contracted out to the Avincis company.