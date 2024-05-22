Sweden breaks records on stress rates

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 22 May 2024 • 12:30

Stressed at work Credit: Yan Krukau, Pexels

Sweden is breaking records in the number of citizens suffering from stress-related diseases.

The amount of sick days in Sweden due to stress has increased by sevenfold over the past decade; something which has never happened in history, say the IF´s (Skadeförsäkring AB) company researchers.

“These figures are alarming and should be taken seriously. Preventative work is necessary based on an integrated approach, where employers take on the responsibility to stop the development of chronic stress in employees,” said Kristina Ström Ulsson from If.

Sweden´s stress rate has increased by 42 per cent from last year, with 51 per cent of the citizens stating that stress leads to a significant decline in their work.

Skadeförsäkring AB is an insurance company with at least 3.6 million customers in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania. Based on the company´s study, 88 per cent of workers in these countries experience stress on a daily basis.