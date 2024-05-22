Terrace squabble

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 May 2024 • 16:30

Terraces or parking in Puerto Banus? Photo: Wikimedia CC / Zarateman

Puerto Banus businesses have rejected the creation of more open-air terraces in car parking spaces.

The Association of traders, businessmen and professionals of Puerto Banus (Acobanús), sees as “seriously detrimental” the modification of uses of the area that the concessionaire plans to undertake in the marina. They say that the commercial use of the car parks as terraces could harm business.

The Public Ports Agency of Andalusia (APPA), approved in 2020, “the temporary change of use of parking areas for vehicles to commercial terrace uses by reason of the Covid measures”.

The association said that, “the ‘temporary’ change has lasted 4 years, during which the concessionaire Puerto José Banús S.A. has been making money at the expense of our work, business effort and the profitability of our businesses and activities”, criticising that now, “they want to make it definitive”.

According to Acobanús, “the uncovered terraces could be closed with removable constructions or huts, as they did in the past”, so they fear that, “they end up being rented, thus harming the existing commercial premises with unfair competition and lead to a reduction in the value of our premises and businesses”.

For its part, the concessionaire has indicated that, “the open-air terraces in Puerto Banús has been requested by premises in the Port”, adding that, “the claims of Acobanús are inconsistent with the proposal to rent these same spaces by its own members”.