Published: 23 May 2024 • 16:18
A slice of history: France's 140-metre baguette breaks record. Image: Guinness Book of Records.
France has reclaimed the record for the longest baguette by baking an impressive bread measuring 140.53 metres (461.05 feet).
To help you picture the size, the baguette is longer than an American football field, which measures 109.7 metres (360 feet).
The record-breaking event was organised by the Municipality of Suresnes, the Confédération National de la Boulangerie-Pâtisserie Française, and Nutella.
This new record beats the previous one of 132.62 metres (435 feet 1 inch) set by Croce Rossa Italiana – Comitato della Provincia di Como in Como, Italy, on June 16, 2019.
Determined to break the record, 18 bakers from Suresnes and across France started baking the baguette at 3:00.AM.
Thanks to the construction of a custom-built moving oven, the baguette was shaped and baked continuously for over 11 hours.
According to Guinness World Records guidelines, the baguette could only be made using flour, water, salt, and yeast.
The most challenging part of baking the baguette was ensuring it didn’t break and held together in one piece, as any cracks or breakage would have disqualified the attempt.
Throughout the day, spectators were entertained by local performances and a bread-making workshop for children.
Final inspections of the baguette were undertaken by Official Adjudicator Joanne Brent at 4:15 p.m., who confirmed the attempt was successful.
After the event, parts of the baguette were donated to the Celije Association for distribution to people in need, and the rest was spread with Nutella and shared with the public.
