Published: 23 May 2024 • 16:40
The competition draw
Credit: Almeria Provincial Council
The Andalucian Handball Championship will take place in Almeria from May 24 to 26 with Mojacar hosting the final.
There will be some 850 competitors plus coaches, officials and family making an expected total of 2,000 attendees all of whom have to be housed.
Although preliminary and knock out matches will take place in Cuevas del Almanzora, Mojacar, Garrucha, Huercal-Overa, Vera and Los Gallardos, the very nature of Mojacar as a tourist centre means that it has sufficient hotel beds to be able to house those attending.
There will be 24 matches help each day with teams of men women and youngsters from each of the eight Andalucian provinces competing.
Francisco García, Mayor of Mojacar attended the announcement made by the Almeria Provincial Council, was present whilst the competition draw took place and commented “Our objective is to continue counting on sport to increase the seasonal element of tourism and as a showcase of everything that Mojacar offers.”
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
