By John Smith • Published: 23 May 2024 • 16:40

The competition draw Credit: Almeria Provincial Council

The Andalucian Handball Championship will take place in Almeria from May 24 to 26 with Mojacar hosting the final.

There will be some 850 competitors plus coaches, officials and family making an expected total of 2,000 attendees all of whom have to be housed.

Mojacar to host final

Although preliminary and knock out matches will take place in Cuevas del Almanzora, Mojacar, Garrucha, Huercal-Overa, Vera and Los Gallardos, the very nature of Mojacar as a tourist centre means that it has sufficient hotel beds to be able to house those attending.

There will be 24 matches help each day with teams of men women and youngsters from each of the eight Andalucian provinces competing.

Francisco García, Mayor of Mojacar attended the announcement made by the Almeria Provincial Council, was present whilst the competition draw took place and commented “Our objective is to continue counting on sport to increase the seasonal element of tourism and as a showcase of everything that Mojacar offers.”