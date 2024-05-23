Axarquia: Upcoming events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 23 May 2024 • 17:17

Enjoy the blues in La Herradura Image: Shutterstock/ BlurryMe

Blues Festival

GET ready to immerse yourself in the soulful sounds of blues as La Herradura proudly presents its inaugural International Blues Festival on June 28 and 29, 2024, at Plaza De La Independencia. This free-entry event, organised by the creator of the successful Mijas Blues Festival, promises to be a musical extravaganza featuring a fusion of local talent, international musicians, and rising stars.

The La Herradura International Blues Festival aims to establish itself as a premier destination for blues enthusiasts, building on the legacy of its accomplished creator. Held against the stunning backdrop of the sea and mountains of Axarquia, this family-friendly festival invites everyone to enjoy the authentic essence of blues music from around the world.

With a lineup that showcases the best blues artists nationally, across Europe, and internationally, the festival guarantees unforgettable moments for attendees of all ages. La Herradura hopes to make this free event a proud fixture on its calendar, fostering a sense of community and appreciation for the universal language of blues. Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of this historic musical celebration in the heart of La Herradura!

Riogordo’s Shell-ebration

RIOGORDO is all set to celebrate the Día del Caracol (the Day of the Snail) this Sunday, May 26. This traditional event promises a delightful culinary experience with the preparation of 500 kilos of ‘caracoles en caldillo,’ (snails in broth). These snails, cooked with aniseed, pepper, orange peel, bay leaves, chili, and mint, offer a unique taste of the region.

The celebration kicks off at 12:30 pm at the municipal pool, featuring a parade and numerous stalls selling local crafts and food. Dance performances and live music will entertain visitors throughout the day. Festivities begin on Thursday, May 23 with kids day and continue until Sunday 26.

The event also includes the prestigious ‘Caracol de Oro’ (Golden Snail) awards, recognising local and provincial contributions. This year’s local award honours young actor Álvaro Díaz, while the provincial award goes to the Delegation of the Government of Andalucia in Málaga.

The highlight, of course, is the caracole tasting at 2:30 pm. Visitors will enjoy the flavours of this traditional dish while enjoying Riogordo’s vibrant atmosphere. The day concludes with live music ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees.

Gastro Fair

THE Almuñécar Gastronomic Fair is set to take place on June 7, 8, and 9 at El Majuelo Park. This year, 20 stands will be featured, with 80 per cent of last year’s participants returning. There’s still room for more establishments to join, adding to the vibrant mix.

Organised by the Association of Hoteliers of the Tropical Valley, with support from the Almuñécar Local Council, the fair aims to be a hub for hospitality professionals and a boost for tourism. Lucía González, the Councillor for Commerce, emphasised the fair’s role in showcasing the region’s culinary diversity and marking the start of the summer season.

A highlight this year is the participation of Cariñena, Almuñécar’s sister city, presenting their renowned wines. There are also ongoing discussions to include the Chirimoya Designation of Origin, alongside the confirmed Granada wines.

José Muñoz Frontana, vice president of the association, explained that the fair is not only a chance for hoteliers to make contacts but also an opportunity for new businesses to introduce their products and services. To attract more visitors, drinks will be priced at just €1, and a focus on local, zero-kilometre products will be maintained.

Cocktail Route

TORRE del Mar is gearing up for its third Cocktail Route, and it promises to be a hit with 15 hotspots on board. Whether you fancy a tipple with or without alcohol, each cocktail comes at a sweet deal of €6.

The announcement was made by Jesús Pérez Atencia, Deputy Mayor, alongside José María Alba from the Association of Merchants and Entrepreneurs (ACET), and Julián Betancur, a key player in the group. They highlighted the past success and the excitement for this year’s Cocktail Route.

Atencia shared, ‘We’re thrilled to kick off the 2024 Cocktail Route, happening from May 24 to June 30. It’s going to be a blast all around Torre del Mar!’

Fifteen local venues will be mixing up one-of-a-kind cocktails, following the style of the Tapas Route. Grab your passport, sip, rate, and repeat. Plus, there are cool prizes like hotel stays, cash, and dinners up for grabs for those who complete the passport journey.

Alba noted that this event gives businesses a boost during the slower months. Betancur explained the drill, similar to the Tapas Route. Get your passport stamped at the Tourism Office or any of the participating spots. Fill it up, and you could be in to win prizes like hotel stays and cash to spend at local bars and restaurants. Easy peasy!

Live Music

GET ready for a musical feast this weekend! On Saturday, May 25, starting at 6 pm, Dana & Gianni are taking over the stage at La Vida Loca in Torrox Costa, Urbanización Laguna Beach, local 7. They’ve got all your Italian cravings covered, from homemade pasta to specialty pizzas and everything in between. Hungry yet? Secure your spot now by giving them a buzz at 0034 643 77 40 63.

But wait, the party doesn’t end there! On Sunday, May 26, from 2 pm to 5 pm, Dana & Gianni are bringing their acoustic vibes to Ziggy’s Bar in Puente Don Manuel (opposite Scirocco Bar). Fill up on tasty street eats and cool drinks while enjoying their tunes. Calling all musicians – don’t forget to bring your instruments and jam along! Need more info? Just ring 0044 7947 099443 to reserve your spot.

Get ready for a weekend full of great tunes, delicious bites, and good times with Dana & Gianni!

Summer Sounds

IMMERSE yourself in unforgettable summer days of relaxation and entertainment at Villa Del Mar, Camping Nerja. With breathtaking views and enchanting melodies filling the air, these events promise delightful experiences for all.

Sunday Brunch Pool Party with Eliza Handley – May 26

Dive into a day of fun with Eliza Handley at the VDM pool club. Enjoy mouthwatering food, refreshing drinks, and a heated pool while Eliza delivers an extraordinary live performance. Don’t miss this chance to create amazing memories.

Boozy Brunch Pool Party with James Ray – June 2

For the first time ever in Nerja, James Ray, one of Costa Del Sol’s top entertainers, will be performing. His soulful renditions of Motown and pop classics are perfect for singing and dancing along. Get ready for delicious food, drinks, and fantastic music from 1-4 pm.

Sunday Boozy Brunch Pool Party with Jason Lawless – June 9

Jason Lawless will get the party started with favourite songs from over the decades. Gather your friends and enjoy great food, drinks, and music in the unique setting of Villa Del Mar. Enjoy music, food, and drinks all day, every day around the heated pool. For more information call 0034 683 121 258.

