Celebrate summer at Coto Restaurante

By EWN • Published: 23 May 2024 • 16:20

New High-End Lunch Menu and San Juan Gala Tasting Event

As the days grow longer and the sun shines brighter, Coto Restaurante unveils a series of exciting new offerings to make this summer truly unforgettable. Situated in the picturesque Marbella hills, Coto Restaurante proudly introduces its new high-end lunch menu, available Monday to Friday from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. This exquisite menu invites you to savour a one-course meal for €20.00 or a two-course delight for €30.00, each paired with a complimentary glass of Beer, Wine, or Sparkling wine. Our new lunch menu is a celebration of flavour, featuring succulent cuts of meat and the freshest fish, each dish meticulously crafted to captivate all the senses.

Coto Restaurante epitomises sophistication, where attention to detail is paramount. As you ascend the steps to our venue, the natural landscape unfolds, revealing the inspiration behind our modern architectural marvel. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors welcome you, complemented by elegant porcelain countertops and warm wooden paneling that envelop the dining area in a timeless ambiance.

For those who prefer a leisurely drink while soaking in the breathtaking views, our experienced staff is on hand to recommend one of our signature cocktails. Whether you crave a classic mojito or the bold flavours of a pornstar martini, our mixologists also offer exclusive twists unique to Coto. Complement your meal with a selection from our carefully curated wine list, designed to enhance every dish.

As summer approaches, we invite you to celebrate the start of the season with us at our special Start of Summer Party , San Juan Gala Tasting Menu event. On June 21st , join us for an evening of culinary delight, featuring a meticulously crafted tasting menu paired with an array of drinks. Priced at €100 per person, this event promises to be an unforgettable night of fine dining and celebration. Bookings are highly recommended to secure your place at this exclusive event.

Coto Restaurante is not just a dining destination; it is the perfect venue for celebrating life’s milestones. From weddings to birthdays, our beautiful space is ideal for any occasion. We also honour the smaller moments, with special events like our upcoming Father’s Day celebration. If you’re seeking a last-minute gift, treat your father to an unforgettable meal amidst the stunning scenery of Benahavís.

Located on Ctra. de Ronda, A-397, Km 44, 29679, Benahavís, Malaga, Coto Restaurante is open Monday to Saturday from 1:00 PM to 12:00 AM and Sunday from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM. To reserve your table or inquire about upcoming events, call +34 951 744 777 and ensure you don’t miss out on this exceptional dining experience.

Experience the pinnacle of culinary excellence at Coto Restaurante, where every meal is a masterpiece.

