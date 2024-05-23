Celebrating women in Roquetas de Mar

By John Smith • Published: 23 May 2024 • 16:31

More than 450 people took part Credit: Roquetas de Mar council

May 28 has been designated International Day for Women’s Health and in advance of this more than 450 walkers appeared in Roquetas de Mar.

This was for the annual March for Women’s Health which was organised by the council and took place on May 19.

Seven kilometre walk

The walk which covers seven kilometres started at the Roquetas de Mar Lighthouse and attracted young and old, men and women, residents and visitors who all wanted to show their commitment to supporting women’s health as they strolled along the Paseo Maritimo.

The Councillor for Women, Ángeles Alcoba, and Councillor for Sports, José Juan Rubí, welcomed all the participants and thanked them for their participation in this initiative that “allows them to enjoy a day of leisure and coexistence and the good weather in our municipality.”

It’s not just about health physical health matters as the walk celebrates the rights of women in all areas including mental health and freedom from gender violence.