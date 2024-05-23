Classic vehicles at Mojacar Playa

By John Smith • Published: 23 May 2024 • 17:25

Who knows which classic cars might arrive Credit: https://www.mikepeel.net/

If you own a classic vehicle, be it a car, motorbike, a performance car or even a bus then you will be very welcome to bring it to the Paseo in Mojacar Playa from 10am on Sunday May 26.

It’s the latest 950 Classic and Performance Car Show which is being held at Scotty’s El Tropical so all are welcome whether showing off their vehicle or simply hungry to see some great classic cars and bikes.

If you want to show your vehicle but would like a bit more information call 950 391 412 otherwise just turn up and park opposite the bar with the others taking part.

Naturally, both visitors and exhibitors will be encouraged to have a drink and a bite to eat at the El Tropical which is hosting this monthly event.