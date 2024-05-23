Cool Jobs: get paid €1,000 a day to stay in luxury homes

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 May 2024 • 11:12

The Infinitum resort Photo: INFINITUM

Two web portals, InfoJobs and Fotocasa, have joined forces to select the best luxury home tester in Spain and offer him or her €1,000 for one day’s work.

We often go in search of an oasis of wellbeing and tranquillity in order to get away from everyday life and routine. But what if you could get paid for it? InfoJobs, the leading employment platform in Spain, and the real estate portal Fotocasa have launched a new ‘Cool Jobs’ offer: become a luxury home tester for a day, with a remuneration of €1,000 for a dream working day.

The press release from Fotocasa states that you get paid €1,000 a day to test drive luxury homes at the INFINITUM resort, located on the Costa Dorada. The resort has been awarded ‘Best Residential Golf Resort in Europe’ and ‘Best Golf Resort in Europe’ by the World Golf Awards, as well as ‘Best Beach Club in Europe’ for three consecutive years by the World Travel Awards.

To participate in the selection process, managed by InfoJobs, it is necessary to first register with InfoJobs. “The position of luxury home tester within a high-end resort offers an exceptional opportunity to immerse yourself in the exclusive lifestyle of INFINITUM, a private high-end residential resort with three golf courses and Beach Club located in the heart of the Costa Dorada, and experience first-hand all the first class services that this dream destination has to offer” said the press release.

Stay in luxury homes

The role of the successful candidate will be to test different homes within the resort, as well as the amenities and services offered to the resident. To do this, you will be able to experience what it is like to stay in the different luxury homes, as well as benefiting from the exclusive facilities of the resort: the Beach Club with 10 swimming pools, its three golf courses and a variety of high-level restaurants, among other surprises. You will also have the opportunity to choose from the various activities and experiences offered.

The job offer includes accommodation for one night, transfer to and from the selected candidate’s location to the resort, as well as transfers within the resort and a premium Cool Jobs Kit.

A dream job

“After the success of the previous ‘Cool Jobs’, this time we wanted to go one step further, with a luxury experience where the selected person will be able to immerse themselves in the world of a high standing resort, contributing to the improvement of the resort’s service standards. A dream job offer that may seem like fiction, but is actually a reality”, explained Nilton Navarro, Brand Manager at InfoJobs.

Bárbara Puyol, Brand Manager of Fotocasa, said that, “it is a magnificent opportunity to discover first-hand one of the best premium residential resorts available on our portal through this job offer”.