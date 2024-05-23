First Dates in Teulada-Moraira

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 23 May 2024 • 6:52

Carlos Sobero, First Dates host Credit: Firstdates_TV, Instagram

One of Spain´s most-watched television programmes, First Dates, is now being filmed in Teulada-Moraira.

First Dates is a reality TV programme produced by Warner Brothers ITVP Spain that is very popular in Spain and has spin-offs in Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

The programme has been broadcast regularly in Spanish households since 2016, featuring 10 strangers who meet in pairs on blind dates. The dates usually take place in restaurants, however this summer, the show is reformatted to First Dates Hotels; set in Teulada-Moraira.

Although the exact location has not yet been officially announced, First Dates has posted photos on social media showing a set that looks very similar to the new Ritual de Terra & Spa, which will be welcoming visitors from June.

With stunning views of the Mediterraean sea and the bohemian decor, the setting is expected to play an integral role as the backdrop to the anticipated and often flamboyant couples.