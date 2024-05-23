Food from thin air

By John Smith •
Published: 23 May 2024 • 12:04
Enjoying Solein ice cream in Singapore
Credit: Solar Foods
In a 1973 film, the world could not feed itself and relied on a processed food company which introduced Soylent Green, now from Finland comes Solein ice cream.
Partially funded by the European Union as part of the European Commission’s Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI), Solar Foods has just opened a state of the art factory outside of Helsinki.
With animal agriculture being blamed for the excess of greenhouse gas that is currently claimed to be a major reason for climate change, Solar Foods believe they can help the planet.
Rather than genetically modify any type of food, they create a protein powder out of cells using air and electricity combined with several different elements taken from the air.
This protein is, according to Solar Foods, an ideal milk and egg substitute and could be the start of reducing our reliance on cows and chickens.
So far, Singapore has approved the use of the protein in food manufacture and first trials are taking place with the production of a chocolate flavoured ice cream.
The next step for this company is to obtain recognition that this is an acceptable product in the European Union and the USA and once received will allow the company to expand its production even further.
