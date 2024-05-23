High speed promotion in Czech Republic

By John Smith • Published: 23 May 2024 • 17:10

Minister Óscar Puente in the centre Credit: La Moncloa flickr

Spain has a very strong rolling stock and railway technology industry and the Government is promoting it around the world.

Promoting Spanish technology in Prague

On May 21, the Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility Óscar Puente was in Prague for discussions with Czech railway company Leo Express which is 50 per cent owned by Spain’s Renfe.

He made it clear that the Spanish Government supported Spanish companies interested in participating in new Czech high-speed railway projects explaining that they had significant capacity as well as expertise in this area.

“I hope that today marks a milestone in the collaboration between the Czech Republic and Spain in the railway field. I want to congratulate the political strategy of this country, which has placed railway transport as one of its priorities. A priority that is also shared by the Government of which I am a part,” said the minister during the inauguration of the Czech Republic-Spain Business Forum.

Prior to this, he attended a working breakfast with representatives of Spanish companies in the Czech Republic, in which he told them that one of the fundamental lines of the Government’s action is to give them support and encourage their internationalisation.

World leaders in railway matters

According to him, Spanish companies are world leaders in railway matters as they have know-how that is in high demand in many places. This is based on the confidence that Spanish technology provides for the planning and construction of the largest high-speed projects in the world, 35 per cent of the metro networks in South America and more than 25 per cent of those in Europe.