By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 May 2024 • 16:44

Kickstart your Spanish: Free June course in Santa Pola. Image: Gustavo Frazao / Shutterstock.com.

Are you interested in Learning Spanish?

Join a free beginner course in Santa Pola!

Santa Pola’s Central Library is offering a free, intensive beginner-level Spanish course throughout June. There’s just a small registration fee of €5.

This course follows the success of previous Spanish courses for foreigners, which began as a language experience for Ukrainians and were taught by volunteers from the Reading Club.

Similar courses have also been held at the Civic Centre.

Diary Dates

The intensive course runs from June 1 to June 30, Monday to Friday, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Spaces are limited, so sign up early to secure your spot.

For more information or to register, visit the library at Carrer d’Elx, 24, 03130 Santa Pola, or call (+34) 966 69 27 73.