Are you interested in Learning Spanish?
Join a free beginner course in Santa Pola!
Santa Pola’s Central Library is offering a free, intensive beginner-level Spanish course throughout June. There’s just a small registration fee of €5.
This course follows the success of previous Spanish courses for foreigners, which began as a language experience for Ukrainians and were taught by volunteers from the Reading Club.
Similar courses have also been held at the Civic Centre.
The intensive course runs from June 1 to June 30, Monday to Friday, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM.
Spaces are limited, so sign up early to secure your spot.
For more information or to register, visit the library at Carrer d’Elx, 24, 03130 Santa Pola, or call (+34) 966 69 27 73.
