Mark Slack – New MG3 supermini tuned for the UK

By Mark Slack • Published: 23 May 2024 • 16:00

The MG3 was the first small MG to be launched post Rover and has proved highly popular thanks to keen pricing and good levels of equipment.

Now the Chinese owned brand has revealed all-new MG3 Hybrid+ supermini and it promises to be equally popular, if not more given the information released so far. Now available to order the range starts with the Hybrid+ SE from €21,593/£18,495 OTR, with the even more generously equipped Trophy model available from €23,928/£20,495 OTR. MG also offers a 7-year/80,000-mile warranty.

Both MG3 Hybrid+ models come with dual screen technology, 16” alloy wheels, satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, MG Pilot and a reversing camera. MG Pilot Safety includes Autonomous Emergency Braking, Front Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Emergency Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control.

The Trophy MG3 Hybrid+ delivers more standard equipment including a 360° camera, heated front seats and steering wheel, keyless entry, privacy glass, rain sensing wipers and LED projector headlights.

At the heart of the new MG3 is its Hybrid+ powertrain which has a larger than average battery (1.83kWh) and high-performance electric motor (100kW) enabling the MG3 to go fully electric for city driving, which sets it apart from many other hybrid superminis. For longer journeys, there is the reassurance of a 1.5-litre petrol engine. Advanced, smart features of Hybrid+ include a drive and charge system that allows the petrol engine to drive the wheels whilst also charging the battery through the generator. The MG3 Hybrid+ returns economy in the order of 4.41l per 100km/64mpg and 100g/km of CO2.

Drivers can tailor the MG3’s responsiveness with the choice of three driving modes: Eco, Standard and Sport. Combined power is 143kW giving the MG3 a sprightly 0-100kph/0-62mph time of 8.0 seconds. Mid-range acceleration covers the 80-112kph/50-70mph benchmark in 5.0 seconds. The MG3 Hybrid+ chassis and suspension has also been specifically tuned for UK roads – similar to the agile MG4 – by the company’s Longbridge-based engineering team.

David Allison, Head of Product and Planning for MG Motor UK, commented: “There is still a very strong demand for the affordable, practical and fun-to-drive supermini and we believe the MG3 Hybrid+ will appeal to many customers. Like all MG models we’re confident that if you simply wish to drive this MG for something other than daily commuting, it will offer a fun and involving experience.”