By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 May 2024 • 15:58

New friends await at La Marina Coffee & Chat. Image: Alison Wright.

Do you live on or near La Marina Urbanisation and want to chat or meet new people?

The La Marina Coffee & Chat group is seeking new members.

People of varied age ranges and backgrounds have found the group great for networking, information sharing, getting to know different people, and learning about local events.

If you’re interested, head over to Sam’s Bar at C. Francisco de Quevedo, 11-12, 03177 San Fulgencio on Thursdays, or Bar 13 (formerly The Lounge Bar) at Local 13, Alfredo Krauss, La Marina, San Fulgencio, 03177 on Mondays from 11:00.AM onwards.

For more information, drop an email to Alison at alisonwrightblog@gmail.com or WhatsApp at (+34) 642 744 808.