Painting Among Alpacas

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 23 May 2024 • 22:06

Create art with alpacas Credit: Marcos Gittis

Join artist Christiane Sternberg for a watercolour workshop on Friday, June 14 at ‘Alpakas Mallorca’.

Participants will spend a day immersed in art and nature as they capture the tranquillity of alpacas in their serene surroundings.

Create a Beautiful Watercolour

The workshop is designed for all levels of artistic ability. Under Christiane’s expert guidance even beginners will be able to produce a beautiful watercolour to take home.

All materials, coffee, cold drinks, tapas, pastries, and a glass of celebratory champagne are included in the price of the workshop.

Up Close with Alpacas

‘Alpakas Mallorca’ is in Felanitx. The organisation offers many experiences to allow people to get up close to the animals including a picnic and photo session, and a sausage and beer breakfast in nature.

For more information www.margarita.gallery