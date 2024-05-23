Palma’s Dance Scene

By Trelawney Bresic •
Updated: 23 May 2024 • 20:34
Become part of Palma’s dynamic dance scene
Credit: Marko Zirdum Pexels
Palma is a passionate city with a thriving dance scene. Whether you are a beginner, or at an advanced level, you can become part of the city’s vibrant dance culture.
Since 1997, dance enthusiasts have gathered in Palma’s Rafal neighbourhood at Victory’s Club. It has become a hub for today’s most popular dance styles including salsa, hip-hop, bachata, kizomba and ballroom.
Victory’s Club provides lessons and workshops at all levels. On weekends, the venue transforms into a nightclub, allowing dancers to show off their skills and enjoy the best Latin music.
With over 20 years of experience, Victory’s Club boasts a multidisciplinary team of qualified instructors. Their diverse skills and dedication ensure that students not only learn dance techniques but also embrace the club’s core values: passion, continuous improvement, discipline and fun.
Cuban dance is a prevalent style at Victory’s. Originating in the late 1950s in dance halls in Havana, the style saw a renaissance in the late 1960s and continues to be a vibrant part of the dance scene.
Another popular spot is Batjockeys, situated in Son Castello. This venue offers a spacious dance floor for salsa, bachata and kizomba lovers. The club offers workshops led by local and guest dancers.
Sala PalmaBall, on Passatge Particular, offers a wide variety of dance styles including salsa, tango and waltz. All levels, from beginners to advanced, are welcome. Known for its vibrant ‘La Noche de Cuba/Tropical Party’ on Fridays, Sala PalmaBall offers dance lovers the opportunity to party long into the night.
