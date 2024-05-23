By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 May 2024 • 14:57

Political popularity contest: Sunak and Starmer struggle in polls. Image: UK Government.

With a general election called in the UK, the latest YouGov polls reveal key insights into public opinion on political leaders and parties.

Rishi Sunak’s popularity continues to decline, with only 20 per cent of people viewing him positively and 71 per cent negatively, resulting in a net favourability score of -51, matching his lowest to date.

Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is more popular than Sunak but still faces significant unpopularity, with 34 per cent viewing him positively and 51 per cent negatively, giving a net score of -17.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, remains unpopular with a net score of -46.

Largely Unknown

Rachel Reeves, the Shadow Chancellor, is largely unknown, with 56 per cent not offering an opinion, resulting in a net score of -10.

David Lammy, the Shadow Foreign Secretary, also remains obscure, with 59 per cent having no view and a net score of -18.

David Cameron, the Foreign Secretary, is widely known but disliked, with a net score of -45.

Potential Successors

Potential Conservative successors to Sunak are all received with various degrees of negativity.

Penny Mordaunt has a net score of -15, with some popularity among 2019 Conservative voters.

Kemi Badenoch has a net score of -23 and is largely unknown to 56 per cent of the public.

Suella Braverman has a net score of -43.

The Conservative Party mirrors Sunak’s unpopularity with a net score of -49.

The Labour Party is less unpopular than its leader with a net score of -5.

Reform UK matches the Conservative Party’s favourability at 20 per cent, but with a net score of -28 due to more “don’t know” responses.

The Green Party is the only party with a positive net favourability rating (+5), liked by 42 per cent and disliked by 37 per cent.

The Liberal Democrats are viewed positively by 33 per cent and negatively by 47 per cent, maintaining similar figures to 2022.

George Galloway, returning to Parliament in February after the Rochdale by-election, is seen favourably by just 7 per cent and unfavourably by 60 per cent, resulting in a net score of -53.

John Swinney, the new Scottish First Minister, remains largely unknown with a net score of -15 in the UK but is more recognised in Scotland with a net score of -3.