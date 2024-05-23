Puzzle Solutions Edition 2029

By Eugenia • Published: 23 May 2024 • 9:31

WORD SPIRAL

1 Visa; 2 Alec; 3 Cuba; 4 Arab; 5 Barb; 6 Bloc; 7 Cuff; 8 Foil; 9 Limp; 10 Peri; 11 Imps; 12 Slam; 13 Maul; 14 Lira; 15 Asti; 16 Inch. FUCHSIA

QUICK QUIZ

1 ABBA; 2 Gary Player; 3 Blue; 4 Sappers; 5 Sarcophagus; 6 Roald Dahl; 7 Spain; 8 Daniel Defoe; 9 Lucille Ball; 10 Charles Bronson.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Photography; 9 Ire; 10 Pentagram; 11 Essay; 13 Rancour; 14 Nuance; 16 Stairs; 18 Ingrate; 19 Again; 20 Extra hand; 21 Don; 22 Presumption.

Down: 2 Hoe; 3 Tipsy; 4 Gentry; 5 Against; 6 Harmonica; 7 Fire engines; 8 Imprisoning; 12 Slaughter; 15 Cravats; 17 Becalm; 19 Audit; 21 Duo.

QUICK

Across: 5 Girl; 7 Disorderly; 8 Mute; 10 Tray; 12 Lea; 13 Cougar; 16 Regal; 18 Dam; 20 Acid; 21 Luck; 22 Fig; 24 Saves; 25 Afters; 26 Eel; 27 Cows; 29 Camp; 33 Open-minded; 34 Help.

Down: 1 Dig; 2 Hour; 3 Edgy; 4 Arm; 5 Gym; 6 Rotor; 9 Bloat; 10 Tariff; 11 Mud; 13 Class; 14 Gale; 15 Amuses; 17 Edit; 19 Skill; 23 Gen; 25 Abate; 27 Comb; 28 Wine; 30 Pop; 31 Leo; 32 Web.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Symptom, 5 Costa, 8 Autor, 9 Leopard, 10 Empleador, 12 Hoe, 13 Cannon, 14 Platos, 17 Sad, 18 Jellyfish, 20 Otra vez, 21 Nubes, 23 Spain, 24 Readers.

Down: 1 Stage, 2 Mat, 3 Tercero, 4 Molido, 5 Choir, 6 Spaghetti, 7 Address, 11 Panadería, 13 Customs, 15 Leyenda, 16 Al azar, 18 Joven, 19 Hoses, 22 Bee.

NONAGRAM

ghat, hair, hang, hare, hart, hate, hear, heat, heir, hint, hire, nigh, rhea, than, then, thin, earth, eight, garth, girth, hater, heart, hinge, neath, neigh, night, right, thane, thegn, their, thine, thing, anther, aright, gather, hanger, haring, hating, hegira, hernia, rehang, hairnet, hearing, heating, earthing, GATHERING

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE