Samaritans in Spain extend hours

By Donna Williams • Published: 23 May 2024 • 11:18

Despairing man Credit: Samaritans in Spain

Samaritans in Spain are extending the operational hours of their service on a three-month trial basis.

From Saturday June 1, callers will be able to contact them via their FREEPHONE number 900 525 100 up to midnight every day.

During this time they will assess the number of calls taken with a view to making a permanent change.

Support in Spain

President, Donna Williams said: “We have an ultimate goal to extend our service to be 24 hourly and this is a big step towards that. This has been made achievable thanks to the number of volunteers that have stepped forward to be available to take calls late at night.”

Samaritans in Spain’s objective is to enable people of any age who are experiencing feelings of distress or despair, including those who may be at risk of suicide, to receive confidential emotional support.

Their service is available to all English speakers, irrespective of nationality who reside in mainland Spain and the Islands.

Further information can be found at www.samaritansinspain.com