Shady business protects children

By John Smith •
Published: 23 May 2024 • 9:44
The council is committed to safe play areas
Credit: Mojacar Council
With the summer coming and the possibility of ever increasing temperatures children are at risk of sunburn or sunstroke if they are out playing.
Aware of this, Mojacar Council is looking to spend almost €135,000 in obtaining ‘sails’ which can be constructed above the playgrounds in Cuerva del Lobo, Marina de la Torre and El Palmeral in order to provide shade.
This is the next step in making sure that children in the municipality are able to play safely and enjoy good facilities as these three playgrounds were completely remodelled last year.
The need to cover children’s playgrounds with shading structures represents a priority for Ana García, Councillor for Playgrounds, as well as for Mojacar Council and once the tender is issued, it is hoped that the build will be fast and efficient.
The councillor observed that “playgrounds are important spaces for children’s development and recreation. These places not only provide fun and entertainment, they also promote physical activity, outdoor play and social interaction among young people.”
