The Irish Tavern turns three years old

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 23 May 2024 • 10:33

The Irish Tavern celebration Credit: The Irish Tavern, Facebook

With countless memories of festive days, evenings of sports matches and entire nights of dancing, it is jarring to find that The Irish Tavern is only three years old.

Costa Blanca´s centre of Irish culture, the Tavern will celebrate its third anniversary with a party on Saturday, June 8, marking its impact on the local community.

For regular customers, it feels like the Tavern has always been there. For newcomers, it is a secret gem. Homemade and traditionally Irish, the Tavern´s menu sparks the appetite of all families and friends who come by and its beer offerings are guaranteed to quench anybody´s thirst.

The Tavern never misses out on partying and has been hosting local musicians at Nicky´s Jam Sessions every Sunday night, creating connections across the coast.

Join the celebration on June 8, from 4pm, with special drink promotions, delicious BBQ, live music and the best Guinness in town.

At Cami Vell de Altea 20, Albir.

Open Thursday-Sunday, 12pm–3am and Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, 3pm–3am.

Book here.