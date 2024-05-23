Tragic Building Collapse in Mallorca

By Trelawney Bresic •
A building collapse at the Medusa Beach Club in Palma de Mallorca has resulted in the deaths of at least four people and injuries to many others, according to emergency services.
The incident happened on May 23 at approximately 20.30.
The two-story structure, situated on the beachfront on Avenida Cartago, collapsed suddenly, trapping people under the rubble. Firefighters and local police rushed to the scene.
Mayor Jaime Martinez and Deputy Mayor Javier Bonet arrived at the site to oversee operations and provide support to those affected.
Rescue and recovery efforts continue as emergency teams work tirelessly to locate and assist those who are still trapped.
