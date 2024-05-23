Turtle sticks its neck out in Bruges

By John Smith • Published: 23 May 2024 • 10:59

One large Snapping turtle captured Credit: SOS Reptiel

Older readers may remember the days of tortoises as pets, they were relatively easy to care for, didn’t run away and hibernated over the winter.

Not quite so cute are terrapins or as they are known in the USA and Canada, freshwater turtles as they can be quite aggressive.

Dangerous Snapping turtle discovered

One such species is the Snapping turtle (Chelydra serpentina) which is native to North America but although hardly a plague, there are significant numbers living in the wild in Europe, especially for some reason Italy.

The only way they could have been introduced is by pet owners discovering how potentially aggressive and difficult to care for they are once they have become adults.

A rather large and somewhat belligerent example was spotted by a walker in a public area of open land near Bruges in Belgium.

Recognising that this was no ordinary reptile, he contacted SOS Reptiel – Reptile Rescue Centre Belgium and they immediately recognised it as a potentially dangerous creature and captured it.

Powerful bite could hurt a dog

Although having a powerful bite which could certainly cause damage to fingers or dog paws, because they are top predators in the local pond, the Snapping turtle tends not to attack humans.

This specimen has joined 15 more, some of which are much larger and will now be found a safe home in a zoo or rescue park.