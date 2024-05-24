A bakery in Malaga calls an employee a “faggot” on his pay slip

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 24 May 2024 • 12:49

Homophobia in Malaga Photo: Screenshot / X

On Thursday May 23, the CGT union has denounced a case of homophobia by a bakery in Malaga against an employee.

The company has included these words in the concept of the monthly payment: “Nómina mes de abril maricón” (Payroll month of April faggot).

The transfer was made on Wednesday and the victim went to the union to denounce “the shameful situation and the humiliation caused by the actions of his employers”, explained the victim.

In addition, he said that before receiving the salary “he had been insulted by the company”, as a result of his sexual orientation becoming known. The employee stated that since then he had suffered changes in shifts and timetables, “making his life impossible” and causing him to take medical leave due to the anxiety caused by this situation.

CGT has explained that, in addition to alluding to the colleague in a homophobic way, “the late and equally illegal payment of remuneration that should have been received, at the latest in the first five days of May, is evident”.

“We thought we had seen it all”

The union has reassured the victim that, “this homophobic business action will not go unpunished” and that the,”corresponding legal proceedings for violation of fundamental rights”, are already underway.

This has been corroborated by the Minister of Labour, Yolanda Díaz, through her X account (formerly Twitter). “The Labour Inspectorate is already taking action. We will not stop until we guarantee equality for LGBTQIA+ people at work”, she wrote.

“We thought we had seen it all, we were wrong and in the 21st century we still see behaviour that deserves condemnation”, the union said.