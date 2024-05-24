Axarquia: Upcoming activities & events

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 24 May 2024 • 17:17

Get ready for adventure Image: Shutterstock/ BalanceFormCreative

Treasure Hunt

EL Valle Asociacion is set to host an exciting Car Treasure Hunt on Monday, June 3. Participants can look forward to an engaging afternoon filled with adventure and fun. The hunt, organised by the association, promises a unique experience where all clues are visible from the comfort of your car. However, there will be a couple of instances where a brief stroll through a village will be necessary. Anticipated to last around 2-3 hours, the event guarantees a fun-filled time for all involved.

While teams of four are recommended for optimal enjoyment, solo adventurers are more than welcome to join. To ensure a smooth experience, the association kindly requests that interested parties register their teams a few days before the event. As the start times will be staggered based on the number of teams, early registration is crucial. For further details and to secure your spot, please reach out to El Valle Asociacion at serendip88@hotmail.com. Get ready to enjoy a memorable journey through the picturesque landscapes and charming villages of Axarquia!

Bee Day

COLMENAR is gearing up to celebrate Bee Day with a buzz-worthy lineup of activities. On Sunday, May 26, the town will be abuzz with free visits to the Honey Museum, drawing contests, culinary challenges, and an orienteering race.

The event, spearheaded by the Malaga Beekeepers Association in collaboration with the Colmenar Honey Museum, aims to spread awareness about the crucial role of bees and the importance of protecting them.

Kids and adults alike can look forward to a range of activities designed to shed light on the life of bees and their vital role as pollinators, crucial for biodiversity and environmental conservation. From an orienteering race to candle-making workshops using beeswax, there’s something for everyone.

The day will also feature a children’s drawing competition, the Málaga honey contest, and a tribute to beekeepers marking two decades with the Malaga Beekeepers Association. It promises to be an educational and fun-filled day for bee enthusiasts and nature lovers.

Elite Race

FROM May 29 to June 1, Axarquía will host one of the four stages of the third Ruta del Sol Élite Women’s cycling race. This event will gather top female cyclists from around the globe. The race spans 450 kilometres across four Andalucian provinces: Cádiz, Jaén, Granada, and Málaga, featuring 20 teams from 11 countries.

Notably, the third and fourth stages will take place entirely in Málaga, showcasing its diverse landscapes and cycling routes. The third stage covers 77 kilometres through towns like Torre del Mar and Vélez-Málaga, while the fourth stage covers 100 kilometres in the Guadalhorce Valley, ending in Pizarra.

Málaga’s varied terrain and extensive network of cycling paths, endorsed by the Bike Territory label, provide an ideal setting for this prestigious race. With the support of local officials, the event aims to promote both professional and amateur cycling, reflecting the region’s commitment to sports and healthy living.

Puppet Festival

SEVERAL towns in the Axarquía region are hosting the first International Puppet Festival. The official opening of the festival will be held from May 24 to 27 in Canillas de Aceituno, Iznate, Almáchar, and Colmenar. These towns, along with the Antonio Montes Cultural Association and the International Colombian Cultural Centre, have collaborated to organise this event.

The festival, which will take place from May 23 to 29, 2024, features the Colombian Art Association Trotasueños (dream wanderers). Renowned actors will perform under the direction of Antonio Montes.

Attendees can enjoy workshops and puppet shows across various locations. For instance, on May 24 in Canillas de Aceituno, workshops will run from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm at Colegio Virgen de la Cabeza, with a show at 7:00 pm in the Town Hall Plaza. This pattern continues in Iznate, Almáchar, and Colmenar, ensuring a week full of engaging activities for families. Local cultural councils emphasise the festival’s quality and invite everyone to join this free, family-friendly event.

