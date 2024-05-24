Big Mac 9 Turre raising funds for charity

By John Smith •
Published: 24 May 2024 • 12:14
Glam Slam, ‘wham bam thank you, ma’am’
Credit: Glam Slam Facebook
Every year, supporters of MACS (Mojacar Area Cancer Support) put on an afternoon of top local music to raise funds for the charity.
The next Big Mac will take place on Sunday June 30 at Hostal Rural/Chiringuito Extreme, Turre running from noon to 7.30pm and entry is just €5, with children under 12 admitted free of charge so there is no excuse not to attend.
As ever there will be a number of stalls selling a range of different items and there may well still be time to secure a place by calling Shannon on 681 664 808.
There will be hot and cold food, a tombola, auction of promises and much more.
One of the great attractions of the Bog Mac events is the number of musicians who perform and this year you can enjoy a range of different styles from Jack Law, Spanglish, Reflection Lite, Kay Frances, Jake Collins, The Ruby Welts and Glam Slam playing on two stages.
It’s a fun day out with a very serious side as MACS with its six shops exists to help and support local people suffering from cancer and their families.
MACS has been in operation for more than 10 years in the Almeria area and has supported and helped more than 600 patients and their families in that time, existing on donations received from the public at large.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
